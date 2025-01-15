Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:GE opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.74. The firm has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

