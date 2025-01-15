LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $101.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,877 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in LCI Industries by 22.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 374,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,682 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,202,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 26.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

