Lpwm LLC Invests $217,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $348.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

