LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight” Rating

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

LXU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

LSB Industries Price Performance

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LXU stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 112.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 128,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LSB Industries by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 691.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 904,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 790,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in LSB Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.