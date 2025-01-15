Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 250,213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 162,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magna Terra Minerals

In other news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of Magna Terra Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

