MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 159,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,840. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

