Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 4,530 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 121.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

