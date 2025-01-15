Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

