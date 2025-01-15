Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. KWB Wealth increased its stake in Visa by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in Visa by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $309.24 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $321.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $576.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.92.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

