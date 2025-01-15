Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCVEF remained flat at $15.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. Medicover AB has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

About Medicover AB (publ)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Sweden, and internationally. The company’s Healthcare services includes service outpatient and inpatient care; dental services; other services, including non-medical related services, such as sports memberships, benefit cards, and optics, as well as wellness services; hospital care; and preventive care.

