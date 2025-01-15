Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Short Interest Up 187.4% in December

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,633,800 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the December 15th total of 1,264,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

MBGAF traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 16,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,745. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

