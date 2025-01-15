Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 3,127 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 2.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $57,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.57.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.