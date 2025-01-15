Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.62.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $483.68 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

