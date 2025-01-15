Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 9% – Still a Buy?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 3,097,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 17,645,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $681.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 92,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

