Minerva Neurosciences Faces Listing Compliance Challenges as Nasdaq Grants Continued Listing Subject to ConditionsMinerva Neurosciences Inc. recently encountered challenges regarding its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market as disclosed in a Form 8-K

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
