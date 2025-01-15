Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

