Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 674.6% from the December 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Momentus Stock Performance
Shares of Momentus stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Momentus has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
Momentus Company Profile
