Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 374.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Mondelez International by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

MDLZ opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

