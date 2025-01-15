Moseley Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PayPal by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after acquiring an additional 409,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.16.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

