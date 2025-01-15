Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 289.6% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 28,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,328. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.84.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

