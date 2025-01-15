Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $836.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $881.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $755.96. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.26 and a fifty-two week high of $941.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total value of $273,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

