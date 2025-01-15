NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.15.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEE opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.