Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Buys 3,397 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,220.85).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

LON OIT opened at GBX 145.65 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £177.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,427.50 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 144.50 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.22). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.56.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

