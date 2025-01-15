Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Arabella Cecil Buys 3,397 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,220.85).
Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
LON OIT opened at GBX 145.65 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £177.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,427.50 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 144.50 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.22). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.56.
About Odyssean Investment Trust
Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.
