Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Anthony Lanzl Sells 150 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lanzl sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.25, for a total transaction of C$16,087.50.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:OLY traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$107.30. 5,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132. The firm has a market cap of C$258.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$89.90 and a 52-week high of C$122.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$135.19 price target on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Stories

