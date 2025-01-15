OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 23,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.80. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
