OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVKY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 23,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.80. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

