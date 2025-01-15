Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,508,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 132,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 145,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.15. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

About Oxford Lane Capital

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

