Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $307.85 and a 52-week high of $428.69. The company has a market cap of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

