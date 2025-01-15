Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Down 68.1% in December

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 25.5 %
PGYWW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 19,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,277. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Pagaya Technologies
