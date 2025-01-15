Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Down 68.1% in December

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 25.5 %

PGYWW traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 19,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,277. Pagaya Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.