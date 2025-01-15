Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,733 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Define Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,248,000. R.H. Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $233.43 and a one year high of $302.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

