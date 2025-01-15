Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Netflix from $795.00 to $965.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $828.40 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.26 and a 1-year high of $941.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $881.04 and its 200 day moving average is $755.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock worth $131,030,268. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

