PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.2% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,439 shares of company stock valued at $13,317,460. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $146.28 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

