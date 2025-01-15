PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading 0.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.56 and last traded at $143.39. Approximately 1,632,274 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,420,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.
View Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.