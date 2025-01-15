Peter Grosskopf Buys 5,000 Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) Director Peter Grosskopf bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.26 per share, with a total value of C$91,285.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

TSE:AD.UN opened at C$17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.69. The firm has a market cap of C$815.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.97.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark upped their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.