Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 435,776 shares trading hands.
Petrofac Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Petrofac
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
