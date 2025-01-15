Pines Wealth Management LLC Invests $625,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $195.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.