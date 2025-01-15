Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 45.8% in December

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the December 15th total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $30,994.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,482. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 78.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 574,643 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.
