Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 19.4% – Here’s Why

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) fell 19.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15. 190,592 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 109,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Premier Health of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Premier Health of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Health of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Health of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.