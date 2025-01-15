Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,291,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.67 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

