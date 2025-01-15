Presilium Private Wealth LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $289.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $229.03 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average of $270.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

