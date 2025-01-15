Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $288.05 and last traded at $282.77. Approximately 15,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 135,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.56.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Primerica’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

