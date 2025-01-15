Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells $57,312.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,200 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $57,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 359,646 shares in the company, valued at $17,176,692.96. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDEX traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 15,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

