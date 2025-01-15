ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.26, but opened at $30.76. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 19,992,925 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
