Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Protocall Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PCLI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,200. Protocall Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Protocall Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protocall Technologies
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- What Goldman Sachs’ Quarterly Results Reveal About the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Protocall Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protocall Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.