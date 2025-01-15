Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Short Interest Update

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Protocall Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PCLI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,200. Protocall Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Protocall Technologies Company Profile

Featured Articles

Protocall Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories.

