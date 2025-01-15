Q1 EPS Estimate for Matador Resources Increased by Analyst

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

MTDR stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 3.24.

In related news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,285 shares of company stock worth $232,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 626,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 32.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

