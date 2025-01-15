Q1 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Raised by Zacks Research

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

SHAK opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 697.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. Shake Shack has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $139.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,473,797.62. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,330. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

