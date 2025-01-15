Q4 Earnings Forecast for VIGL Issued By William Blair

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst S. Schram anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.76. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 72.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 395,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

