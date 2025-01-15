Q4 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Raised by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $104.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $94.23 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,928,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,046,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,161,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,280,725,000 after buying an additional 5,240,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,733,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,601,639,000 after acquiring an additional 924,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,557,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,469,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,456,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,311,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This trade represents a 37.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. This represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

