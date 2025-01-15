Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,257 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $288.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $233.43 and a 1-year high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

