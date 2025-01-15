QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.93. 767,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,444,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.32.
In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,975,950.05. This trade represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.
QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
