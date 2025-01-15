RA International Group (LON:RAI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

RA International Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.28 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.45.

RA International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RA International is a specialist provider of complex and integrated remote site services to Humanitarian, Governmental and Commercial organisations globally. Its clients operate in remote locations, conflict areas or places that are demanding for other reasons. RA International simplifies their clients’ project success by offering a one-stop solution for construction, integrated facilities management and supply chain services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.